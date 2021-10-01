1st October 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News | Peace | States   |   Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Author : Koang Pal | Published: 21 seconds ago

The commissioner of Mayendit County in Unity state has survived an assassination attempt on Thursday.

 

Commissioner Gatluak Nyang says two of his bodyguards were killed in the attack launched by SPLA-IO soldiers commanded by Col. Bul Dak.

Nyang who was appointed on SSOA ticket stated that the fighting erupted when the force attacked a prison in the area.

The commissioner alleged that the attackers managed to release 27 prisoners.

“Yesterday [Thursday] around 4 PM, we were attacked by SPLA IO forces headed by area commander Colonel Bol Dak with local chief, Magok Gatluak. The two were commanding 115 soldiers,” Gatluak told Eye Radio on Thursday.

“They killed two of my bodyguards at Rubkuay and one of them is called Hon Riek Dau. They went to the prison and released all prisoners, even those who have killed people.”

“When they were trying to capture me, the SSPDF soldiers in the area intervened to protect me as commissioner and repulse them back out of Tut Nyang area.”

Eye Radio’s efforts to reach SPLA-IO for comment were not immediately successful.

But, since 2018, Mayendit County has been witnessing similar revenge and power wrangle attacks.

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
4 soldiers die in road accident 1

4 soldiers die in road accident

Published Monday, September 27, 2021

Nimule school fight leaves students injured 2

Nimule school fight leaves students injured

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges 3

Court finds three Lemon Gaba men guilty of gang-rape, murder charges

Published Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’ 4

Renk female protestor is being held for saying ‘Down down Kiir’

Published Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture 5

Lecturer sues security unit, landlord over torture

Published Thursday, September 30, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Mayendit Commissioner survives assassination attempt

Published 21 seconds ago

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Published 37 mins ago

Number of flood victims in S. Sudan rises to 460,000

Published 2 hours ago

Fire destroys fuel store in Malakal

Published 3 hours ago

Visa-free travel to Uganda for S. Sudanese takes effect

Published 4 hours ago

Communist party leader, MP Ismail Suleiman dies after short illness

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
1st October 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.

Breaking News

One lane on Juba Bridge to close for 45 days starting October 2

Read more...
Share