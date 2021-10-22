Media barred from speaking to state officials in Wau

Authorities in Western Bahr el Ghazal State have issued an order barring media outlets from speaking to constitutional post holders in the state until further notice.



In a letter seen by Eye Radio yesterday the office of the Deputy Governor barred media outlets from interviewing state officials for any news related purpose.

The letter is addressed to the national broadcaster SSBC, Eye Radio, Radio Voice of Hope and Radio Miraya.

“Based on directives of the deputy governor of WBGS/Wau, you are hereby requested not to record or broadcast any media statements from all constitutional post holders and relevant authorities in the state except H.E the Governor and Hon. Deputy Governor of WBGS/Wau who are the only reliable sources,” partly read the letter.

It remains unclear why the state authority barred media outlets from interviewing state officials.

The order bearing the name and signature of Mr. Alexander Upiou Angelo, the executive director in the office of the deputy governor, was issued in Wau on Wednesday.

Reacting to the order, the President of the Union of Journalists of South Sudan, Oyet Patrick condemned the move.

He called for revocation of the order banning constitutional post holders from giving statements or being interviewed by journalists.

“UJOSS condemns this ban and demands that the office of the Deputy Governors of Western Bar El Gazal state withdraw the ban,” UJOSS President Oyet Patrick said.

“This ban is a violation of article 24 of the South Sudan Constitution as amended, right to freedom of expression, it also denies journalists and the public an opportunity to question and hear from constitutional post holders on burning issues in the state.”

According to the 2012 access to information bill, every citizen shall have the right to freedom of information, including the right to access information and records held by public or private bodies.

This includes electronic records in the possession of any level of government in South Sudan or any organ or agency.

The South Sudan constitution also states that every citizen shall have the right to the freedom of expression, reception and dissemination of information, publication, and access to the press without prejudice.

