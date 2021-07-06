MI rearrests ‘rogue’ army officer Mike

Police have confirmed that a Military Intelligence officer is under arrest after exchanging fire with security personnel near Juba town on Monday.

Hai Cinema residential area was rocked with sounds of gunfire at midday as a combined force of the police and National Security Service officers briefly engaged a rogue officer.

Several people were spotted fleeing the scene, scampering for safety.

Police say the Military Intelligence officer was resisting arrest, leading to the shootout.

“There was an SSPDF officer who was to be arrested, but when the security team approached him, he resisted arrest and started shooting at the officers,” Maj.-Gen Daniel Justin told Eye Radio.

Members of the public have identified the officer known as Angui Kerbino Kuanyin aka Robert Mike Mike.

According to the national police spokesperson, “The situation is calm and no casualties reported” and the suspect is now under detention.

“Robert, had committed a number of offences that included promoting himself from rank of Regimental Sergeant Major to the rank of colonel and attempted to murder Lt. Col. Amel Keribeno Kuanyin Bol as well as charges leveled against him by CID,” army spokesperson said in a statement.

Around 2016, Mike appeared in a viral video whereby he shoots his mouth several times and spiting the bullets.

