Ministry of investment unveils new investment certificate

The Ministry of Investment will tomorrow start the issuance of new investment certificate to local and international companies, the Minister of Investment has said.



The development comes more than a week after the ministry said it canceled all old investment certificates, citing malpractices and forgeries.

The institution had said some companies and individuals accused of the crimes have been prosecuted in the court of justice.

But it did not reveal the names.

Dhieu Mathok, the Minister of Investment told reporters in Juba this morning that the previous certificates lacked key features including registration numbers, and were susceptible to forgeries.

He said the malpractices were discovered after his ministry re-organized the five directorates namely; the directorate of administration and finance, research and planning, investment promotion, and Investment service.

But with the new certificates, Mathok said, some features have been added including an investment logo and registration numbers, among others.

“We canceled the old one because they are tempted with it and we are coming up with the new certificate, the features which we introduced to the new one,” Dhieu said.

“You can make a comparison a bit, in the old one, we have an investment authority which is a history, because there’s now ministry investment, so we don’t need to issue certificates which bear the title of investment authority; this has been changed.

“We didn’t print the certificate number in the form, it was put by the staff who is responsible for the registration based on date and statistics that they have in that department.

“Now, we have decided to have a form in the investment department so when we issue a form it has to go out with a number which is printed directly from the company directly.”

The new registration exercise expected to commence tomorrow will end on the 1st of March this year.

Minister Mathok warned that any business firms that fail to comply with the ministerial order will face legal measures.

He did not disclose the investment certificate fees, but said that international investors are required to pay in hard currency and local investors in South Sudanese Pounds.