MoH reports 94 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday

South Sudan has confirmed 94 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours from Thursday, the Ministry of Health has said.



This raises South Sudan’s cumulative tally to 13,143.

The results were obtained from 922 samples tested across the country.

Of the 94 new cases, 19 were detected by the public health laboratory in Juba, 8 by Pamir, 2 by Med Blue, 24 by Queens Medical Complex, 7 by Nojum, 18 by Gordhim Bio Lab, 12 by Crawford, 3 by PIC and 1 by Life Link.

The number of fatalities due to the virus remains at 133 as there was no new death registered.

The ministry said it had so far conducted 279,819 tests since the virus was first confirmed in the country in April last year.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, the Coronavirus Incident Manager, Dr. John Rumunu, said they are tracing 380 contacts of the confirmed cases.

So far, 12,614 cases have been recovered.

The public is advised to strictly continue adhering to the social distancing and other anti-coronavirus measures as the number of cases continue to surge globally.

In South Sudan, you can report any suspected cases of the virus to the nearest health Center or call the toll free number: 6-6-6-6.

