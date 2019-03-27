28th March 2019
MP representing Latjor at TNLA killed in attack

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 21 hours ago

Late MP Gatkouth profile picture

An MP at the national parliament and his body guard have been killed in Latjor State by suspected members of the white army militia.

The state minister of information, Gatkuoth Biem, confirmed to Eye Radio this morning.

He said Hon. Gatkuoth had led a delegation comprised of officials from the state to Mandeng, an IO controlled area to meet with SPLM/IO members there.

“As we speak, we are at the shore of the river crossing the MPs who spent their night at Mandeng on Wednesday,” Hon Bol said.

They had gone to the area to disseminate the revitalized peace agreement.

However, as they were returning to Nasir town, they fell in to an ambush on Sobat River at around 5 pm.

Minister Gatkouth says Hon. Simon Deng Bol and a security personnel assigned to guard him were both shot dead.

A camera man who was in the team was injured with one other body guard gone missing.

“As a government we have controlled our forces, we said we should not fight, it is an unfortunate incident,” he said.

The motive of the attack is unclear.

Gatkouth Biem called on the leadership of SPLM/IO to control their allied forces.

“We formerly requested the CTSAM-VM and the rest of the peace observers to talk to the IO leadership to control their allied forces.”

He described the attackers as “spoilers of peace”.

Published 21 hours ago

