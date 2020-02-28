28th February 2020
MPs receive $25,000 each for ‘health insurance’

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 6 mins ago

The current parliament building in Juba | Credit | Eye Radio

Members of Parliament have reportedly received 25,000 U.S dollars each for health insurance.

This is according to a member of parliament who prefers to remain unnamed.

An Eye Radio reporter who visited the parliament this morning says he witnessed some MPs counting dollars.

Some workers at the parliament also told Eye Radio that the legislatures had to “unusually” wait at the parliament till Thursday evening, to take the money in cash.

When contacted by Eye Radio this afternoon, a member of parliament confirmed that all the MPs received the money.

“I can confirm that it is right we received the money,” the legislature told Eye Radio. “It has already been distributed to the MPs, I can confirm…it is 25,000.”

The payment according to the MP, is part of the health insurance that they had waited for many years.

This is the second significant payment MPs have received in the last two years.

In 2018, the legislatures were given about 40,000 USD “car loans” after agreeing to extend President Salva Kiir’s term to 2021.

There are 350 legislatures in the Transitional National Legislative Assembly.  The Parliament is set to be reconstituted to make 550 MPs as part of implementing the revitalized peace agreement.

