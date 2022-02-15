15th February 2022
MSF condemns killing of nurse, suspends work in Abyei

Author: Chany Ninrew | Published: 8 hours ago

Peacekeepers assess damages caused by an armed attack on a village in Abyei, Jan 22, 2020. Attacks on civilians have persisted despite the presence of the UN Interim Security Forces for Abyei Area | Credit | Resident

The medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières has condemned the killing of its aid worker in the recent violence in Abyei Administrative Area.

In a press release on Monday, MSF said David Deng Aleu who worked for the organization as a nurse was killed in his house last Thursday.

Last week, Abyei’s chief administrator Kuol Diem Kuol told Eye Radio that three people were killed in Anet Market in Agok area.

The attackers, allegedly from Warrap State, came on two pickup trucks and shot at people in the market, killing three and injuring six others.

The attackers reportedly left after the United Nation Force in Abyei also known as UNISFA intervened.

Reacting to the incident, MSF Head of Mission in the country, Gouranga Manna described the incident as tragic.

“We strongly condemn this act of violence which has led to the tragic loss of lives in the community”, Guoranga Manna said in a statement.

“We call for respect and safety of our medical teams so that we can continue to provide these lifesaving services”, he Manna added.

The medical charity also confirmed that it has temporarily suspended its operations in the area after several of its staff were displaced due to the recent conflict.

15th February 2022

