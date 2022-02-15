15th February 2022
UNDP donates 14 trucks & 7 Land cruisers to the Ministry of Justice

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

The Hino Trucks paraded at the UNDP office in Juba on Monday 14th Feb. 2022. Photo credit: UNDP

The United Nations Development Programmed or UNDP has handed over 14 Hino Trucks and 7 land cruisers to the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

According to Chief Justice Chan Reech Madut, the 14 Hino Trucks will be distributed to the 10 states and 3 Administrative areas to strengthen the legal system and fast-track backlog cases, and help in transportation of inmates to avoid delay in their trial.

He says the 7 land cruisers will aid the High Court Judges and the Legal Administration officials to move across counties in the discharge of their duties.

Justice Chan Reec Madut applauds UNDP and call for continues cooperation and support to strengthen the Justice system in the country.

“All 10 states in South Sudan will have these trucks to support the movement of inmates and in 3 administrative areas”, Chan Reec spoke during the handover ceremony in Juba on Monday.

For his part Samuel Doe, UNDP Resident Representative in the country said;

“The opportunity and equipment to convey inmates from prison to courts was a major challenge and we needed to contribute and support the government in addressing that challenge.”

In July Last year, UNDP handed over to the Judiciary of South Sudan vehicles and Information Technology equipment.

They include six minibuses and one Toyota Prado to facilitate the movement of the judges and improve access to justice and rule of law in the country.

Prion officials have often complained of the lack of vehicles to transport inmates to courts.

