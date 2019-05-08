8th May 2019
National youth union steering committee sets age limit for Union’s president

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

A past meeting organized by the National Youth Union. Photo: Facebook/South Sudan National Youth Union

The steering committee of the National Youth Union has come up with new policies that restrict middle-aged men and women from vying for the position of the Union’s President.

One such policy is age-limit which allows only those between the ages of 25 and 34 to run for President and any other position in the youth union.

This development follows recent controversy over who exactly a youth is in South Sudan, especially after some 45 years old and above were reportedly running the affairs of the union.

Another criterion stipulated by the Steering Committee is that; anyone who wishes to run for President of the national youth union must hold a Bachelor’s Degree from a recognized university.

Baak Athian Baak is the chairman of the Steering Committee of the National Youth Union:

“Regarding the candidacy we proposed and put in the rules and the general regulations is that any youth who wants to vie for the position of chairperson must fulfill a certain criteria.”

He said that one must submit a national identification card or passport attached with their application.

He also said that they must be between the ages of 25-34 with at least a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Athian also said candidates must have at least three years’ experience in youth activities and administration.

National youth union steering committee sets age limit for Union's president

