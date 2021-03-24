NCA unaware of internet tariff increase by MTN, Zain

The National Communication Authority say it’s not aware of any change in internet tariff by the telecommunication companies in South Sudan.

Online platforms have been awash with subscribers complaining of a sudden increase in the price of data.

“We have not increased the tariff,” it said in a statement to Eye Radio. “The last one we did was actually on January 15, now we are two months since we did the adjustment of tariff.”

The changes were noticed on Wednesday by MTN and Zain South Sudan customers.

They say the charges for 100 MB on MTN was previously 200 pounds. But it has increased to 250 pounds.

On Zain, 100 MB that used to cost 190 pounds has gone up to 230 pounds.

The charges have also increased by 50 and 30 pounds on other MBs.

Most of the telecom clients wondered why MTN and Zain did not warn them in advance or issue a notice on the changes.

When asked by Eye Radio, the Director-General of the National Communication Authority said he too has not been notified about the changes.

“I take note of this…If such a thing has happened we are indeed not aware of it,” Napoleon Adwok said. “We will seek clarity from them [Zain, MTN] and we will issue a statement on where we stand.”

Telecommunication companies in South Sudan are regulated by the National Communication Authority.

“We control the rate in order to make it affordable for the public. So far the exchange rate that we use is SSP300 for a dollar.”



The NCA encourages the public to report any issue regarding information, communication and technology through the toll-free telephone line; 2-2-2.

“It is being set up by NCA so that you can register your complaint. It should be operational by the end of this month,” Mr. Adwok announced.



