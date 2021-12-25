25th December 2021
Nearly 50 accident cases recorded on Christmas Eve

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 4 hours ago

An accident scene in Juba in May 2021 | Credit | Courtesy

Police authorities says nearly 50 traffic accidents have been registered in Juba town alone during the Christmas Eve.

Most of the incidents occurred in Gudele, Munuki, Kator, and other densely congested areas of the capital.

Four of the reported are car related while over 43 are by motorcycles commonly known as the Boda-Boda.

According to the National Police Spokesperson, most of the accidents are associated with people driving under the influence of alcohol.

Maj. Gen. Daniel Just says both extreme and minor injuries were reported with no death.

Those injured are reportedly receiving treatment at various hospitals in Juba.

“We recorded 47 accidents, with  four involving cars and 43 motorcycles involved, with 5 serious injuries and 38 minor injuries and some damage”, Maj. Gen. Daniel Justin told Eye Radio on Saturday.

Daniel Justin is now calling on the public to continue celebrating their festivities responsibly without causing harm to one another.

Road experts say a comprehensive safety system that focuses on traffic rules and safety regulations is needed in South Sudan to avoid unnecessary road incidents.

