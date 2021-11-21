Nine killed in two separate attacks in Bor Town

The Governor of Jonglei has confirmed that at least 9 people have been killed in two separate incidents in Bor town yesterday.

According to Denya Jock Chagor the first incident occurred in Anyidi Payam when two young men travelling on motorbike were ambushed and killed.

He claimed the attackers are suspected to be criminals from Greater Pibor Administrative Area.

Those killed were identified as Edward Deng Machar, the headmaster of Anyidi primary school and Bior Malueth Mach.

The incident reportedly angered some youth from Anyidi Payam who later attacked some members of Pibor residing in Bor Town.

As a result, seven more people from Pibor Area were killed.

It is reported that among those killed are businessmen from Murle who were living in Bor town.

The governor did not disclosed the name of the people who were targeted killed in Bor.

Denay Chagor says the security organs have been directed to thoroughly investigate the incident to bring those responsible to book.

“These are our brothers and sisters, they should not be killed because of some criminals that come and kill people. So I have gave orders to all oru security organs form Army to National Security and CID to make sure we bring those who are involved and make sure that justice is done”, Denay Chagor told the press in Bor Town on Saturday.

It is not clear what might have triggered the fight.

Greater Jonglei authorities have been convening peace and reconciliation conferences to discuss the issues of killings and cattle rustling in their surrounding.

But revenge attacks, cattle raiding, and child abduction in some areas still persist.

The UN Mission in South Sudan reports that revenge attacks and cattle-related killings remain the biggest insecurity incidents after political violence subsided in the country following the signing of the revitalized peace agreement.