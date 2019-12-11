No more extension-Aweil demonstrators

Civilians in Aweil town have marched today calling on the government and opposition groups to form a coalition government within the extended 100 days.

The demonstrators marched from Aweil Freedom Square to the UN base where they handed a petition to the UN Mission, demanding the government, opposition, international community, and the UN to ensure there is no more extension of the pre-interim period.

The peaceful demonstration came after the arrival of opposition

leader Dr. Riek Machar on Tuesday in Juba, for further consultations on the outstanding issues.

In November, President Salva Kiir and Dr. Machar extended for the second time the pre-transitional period by 100 days to allow for the completion of the remaining tasks.

The number and boundaries of the States and the security arrangements are among the tasks that are meant to be completed before February next year.

Last week, the Parties failed to agree on the number and boundaries of states. In response, the government said on Friday that a referendum would be the only way to break the deadlock.

But the demonstrators say signatories to the revitalized peace agreement should not use the disagreement over the number of states to jeopardize formation of the Transitional Government of National Unity in February next year.

“Enough is enough for the two postponements of May 12 and November 12, 2019,” said Santino Deng, one of the demonstrators.

“We need the Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity to be formed in February 2020, as agreed by the signatories to the revitalized agreement.”

Meanwhile on Wednesday in Juba, Kiir and Machar met to discus the pending issues hindering implementation of the peace agreement.

The Presidential adviser on security affairs, Tut Gatluak said the two principals will meet leaders of the security mechanisms to review progress on implementation of the security arrangement.