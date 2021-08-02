2nd August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr Augustino Ting Mayai, acting managing director of the Sudd Institute | File picture

The National Security Service has reportedly closed down the offices of the policy research firm, the Sudd Institute in Juba.

According to a senior researcher at the institute, some of its staff have been arrested and detained at the Blue House.

The Sudd Institute condemns the actions of the NSS and demands the release of those arrested.

Among those arrested is Dr Augustino Ting Mayai, the acting managing director of the institute.

In a Facebook post today, Dr. Jok Madut said the demand that the colleagues be charged and brought before a judge.

He criticized the government for what he calls resorting to arrests, intimidation, and arresting constitutionally protected rights of citizens.

The Sudd Institute is an independent research organization that conducts and facilitates research and training to improve the quality, impact, and accountability of local, national, and international policy and decision-making in South Sudan.

Popular Stories
Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments 1

Kiir relieves Nunu, Biajo, makes new appointments

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs 2

Kiir removes deputy minister of cabinet affairs

Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International 3

Aid worker found dead in Akobo, says CARE International

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle 4

Kiir fires, appoints officials in mini-reshuffle

Published Wednesday, July 28, 2021

OPP submits new list of representatives to parliament 5

OPP submits new list of representatives to parliament

Published Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

NSS closes down Sudd Institute, arrests Dr Mayai

Published 4 hours ago

Peacekeepers to escort aid convoys

Published 6 hours ago

Nunu, Deng take control of houses

Published 7 hours ago

Legislators finally sworn in Juba

Published 8 hours ago

Juba’s long-awaited water plant readies for next year

Published Sunday, August 1, 2021

Child dies, hundreds displaced by floods in Nzara

Published Sunday, August 1, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
2nd August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.