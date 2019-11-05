NSS detains youth, including a mother of 2-month-old baby

A mother of two-month-old baby is among 12 youth who have been reportedly arrested by the national security in Juba.

Over the weekend, the Gogrial State Intellectuals’ organization invited youth, elders and students for a meeting at Freedom Hall.

The meeting was supposedly to honor community members, although it was later cancelled a day before it was to be held.

It is reported a separate meeting was convened by Gogrial State Coordinator Mariak Madut Mayuen.

But during the meeting, officers from the National Security Service reportedly stormed the gathering and arrested 12 of them.

“Twelve youth have been arrested, including the chairman of the youth union in Gogrial State and also the chairperson who is leading the Juba youth,” Riak Wol, spokesperson of Gogrial State Youth Union, told Eye Radio from an undisclosed location.

He believes that the young people were lured into the meeting only to be arrested.

He said they were told that the agenda of the meeting was to celebrate the revitalized peace agreement.

Riak Wol who was part of the meeting managed to escape with other youths.

He stressed that the officers were reportedly acting on the orders of the state coordinator, Mariak Madut.

The Secretary General of the Gogrial State Intellectuals who invited the youth for the meeting also says he too is on the run from the national security.

“I’m in my hideout. They are searching for me seriously. I was the person who was kidnapped in the month of July this year by the same people who have arrested these youth,” Zachariah Makuach Maror stated.