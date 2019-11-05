5th November 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   NSS detains youth, including a mother of 2-month-old baby

NSS detains youth, including a mother of 2-month-old baby

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 5 hours ago

National Security Headquarters at Jebel, Juba | Credit | Uknown

A mother of two-month-old baby is among 12 youth who have been reportedly arrested by the national security in Juba.

Over the weekend, the Gogrial State Intellectuals’ organization invited youth, elders and students for a meeting at Freedom Hall.

The meeting was supposedly to honor community members, although it was later cancelled a day before it was to be held.

It is reported a separate meeting was convened by Gogrial State Coordinator Mariak Madut Mayuen.

But during the meeting, officers from the National Security Service reportedly stormed the gathering and arrested 12 of them.

“Twelve youth have been arrested, including the chairman of the youth union in Gogrial State and also the chairperson who is leading the Juba youth,” Riak Wol, spokesperson of Gogrial State Youth Union, told Eye Radio from an undisclosed location.

He believes that the young people were lured into the meeting only to be arrested.

He said they were told that the agenda of the meeting was to celebrate the revitalized peace agreement.

Riak Wol who was part of the meeting managed to escape with other youths.

He stressed that the officers were reportedly acting on the orders of the state coordinator, Mariak Madut.

The Secretary General of the Gogrial State Intellectuals who invited the youth for the meeting also says he too is on the run from the national security.

“I’m in my hideout. They are searching for me seriously. I was the person who was kidnapped in the month of July this year by the same people who have arrested these youth,” Zachariah Makuach Maror stated.

Currently on air

13:30:00 - 14:00:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod 1

Army Gen. beats up female reporters with camera tripod

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Gen. Cirilo passes on 2

Gen. Cirilo passes on

Published Thursday, October 31, 2019

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection 3

Kiir to form RTGoNU, asks region to provide VIP protection

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir 4

Gov’t to release peace funds, finally – Kiir

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil 5

Ethiopia to import South Sudan oil

Published Friday, November 1, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Move to Juba, save peace deal, Machar told

Published 2 hours ago

NSS detains youth, including a mother of 2-month-old baby

Published 5 hours ago

Crisis Group urges world to advise Kiir against forming unity gov’t

Published 20 hours ago

Parties to decide on 12 November fate

Published 23 hours ago

Norway offers $3m to flood victims

Published 23 hours ago

Cobra suffer elimination

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
5th November 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.