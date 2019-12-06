NSS sets up tribunal to try its own bad soldiers

The Sudan National Security yesterday launched a tribunal for holding accountable its members involved in criminal activities.

The National Security Service Act stipulates the powers and functions of the national security service to protect national interests – monitor, investigate and conduct search of suspects and places related to crimes or offenses against the State.

Over the years, members of the national security are said to be behind killings, night robberies, carjacking and various human rights abuses across the country.

This year, President Salva Kiir reiterated that some of the soldiers are involved in night crimes in the capital, Juba.

The establishment of the tribunal is in line with the National Security Act.

“This tribunal is mandated to all the members of the national security service accountable of all criminal acts and breaches of the national security act and any other laws and regulations,” said Kalbano Obaj, director of legal affairs at the National Security Service.

Located in Juba, the five-judge Tribunal has the jurisdiction to adjudicate over cases related to human rights violations and those in breach of the NSS Act.