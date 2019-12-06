6th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | News   |   NSS sets up tribunal to try its own bad soldiers

NSS sets up tribunal to try its own bad soldiers

Author: Martha Maker | Published: 10 hours ago

The Sudan National Security yesterday launched a tribunal for holding accountable its members involved in criminal activities.

The National Security Service Act stipulates the powers and functions of the national security service to protect national interests – monitor, investigate and conduct search of suspects and places related to crimes or offenses against the State.

Over the years, members of the national security are said to be behind killings, night robberies, carjacking and various human rights abuses across the country.

This year, President Salva Kiir reiterated that some of the soldiers are involved in night crimes in the capital, Juba.

Related content: Security organs behind crimes – Kiir

‘Weak-hearted’ soldiers behind Juba night crimes – Kuol

The establishment of the tribunal is in line with the National Security Act.

“This tribunal is mandated to all the members of the national security service accountable of all criminal acts and breaches of the national security act and any other laws and regulations,” said Kalbano Obaj, director of legal affairs at the National Security Service.

Located in Juba, the five-judge Tribunal has the jurisdiction to adjudicate over cases related to human rights violations and those in breach of the NSS Act.

Currently on air

18:00:00 - 19:00:00

Score-sheet

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Demolition gunfire in Juba 1

Demolition gunfire in Juba

Published Monday, December 2, 2019

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties 2

End “political game” on number of states, Dr Elia urges parties

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock 3

Activists suggest 21 districts amidst number of state deadlock

Published Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers 4

Gov’t effects new pay structure for lecturers

Published Tuesday, December 3, 2019

Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon 5

Dilapidated Juba bridge to be repaired soon

Published Monday, December 2, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Jonglei dispatches forces to disputed fishing island

Published 4 hours ago

TB Joshua’s ‘son’ involved in Juba land dispute

Published 5 hours ago

Gov’t opens ‘world class’ animal disease diagnostic lab

Published 5 hours ago

NSS sets up tribunal to try its own bad soldiers

Published 10 hours ago

EAC states soon to be forced to intervene in flooding situations

Published 11 hours ago

Trump’s impeachment to go ahead

Published 1 day ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
6th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.