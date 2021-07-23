23rd July 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

SPLM Chairman Salva Kiir presents Jemma Nunu to the SPLM members after her nomination as Speaker of the TNLA on Friday, July 23, 2021 in Juba. Credit| Office of the President

Jemma Nunu Kumba has been selected by the SPLM party as the next Speaker of the Reconstituted Transitional National Legislative Assembly.

This was announced by the party chairperson, Salva Kiir at an emergency meeting held in Juba Friday afternoon.

Nunu Kumba is the current SPLM acting Secretary-General and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs in the new unity government.

She is expected to abandon her ministerial position, but it’s not clear whether Nunu will continue as the party’s Secretary-General.

“So the deputy speaker after Nunu will be from the SPLM-IO, followed by (Parmena) Awerial. For the Council of States, the chair will be from the SPLM-IO followed by Ayen Majok, we will soon select the chief whip,” President Salva Kiir announced.

“So we have three women in the leadership of the legislature,” Kiir said, adding “our second deputy speaker will be Parmeno Awerial. This government is comprised of parties, not for SPLM alone, if it was for SPLM alone, we would have taken all these positions.”

Nunu Kumba who hails from Western Equatoria was appointed as the SPLM deputy secretary-general in October 2015, replacing Dr. Ann Itto.

She is also a member of the SPLM Political Bureau.

She was appointed as the first governor of Western Equatoria State in 2008 but lost the April 2010 election for governor to Joseph Bangasi Bakosoro.

On 10 July 2011, she was appointed the Minister for Housing and Physical Planning in the Cabinet of South Sudan and in August 2013, President Salva Kiir moved Nunu Kumba to Minister of Electricity, Dams, Irrigation and Water Resources.

Then in July 2016, she was appointed Minister of Wildlife Conservation and Tourism.

Jemma Nunu Kumba now becomes the first female speaker of the national parliament in South Sudan.

Since 2005, all previous parliaments have been led by male speakers –James Wani Igga, Magok Rundial, Lino Makana and the outgoing Obuch Ujwok.

Nunu Kumba will be deputized by an appointee of the SPLM-IO.

The SPLM also selected Parmena Awerial Aluong as the second deputy speaker of the transitional parliament.

It then selected Mary Ayen Majok as the Deputy Speaker of the Council of States. The SPLM-IO shall nominate the Speaker of the Council of States.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice 1

Muslims in S.Sudan to observe Eid Al-Adha, the feast of sacrifice

Published Monday, July 19, 2021

Juba braces for power shutdown 2

Juba braces for power shutdown

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum 3

Several feared dead in tribal conflict among S.Sudanese in Khartoum

Published Saturday, July 17, 2021

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting 4

SPLM summons appointed MPs for urgent meeting

Published Thursday, July 22, 2021

Detained SSBC journalist’s family appeals for his release 5

Detained SSBC journalist’s family appeals for his release

Published Sunday, July 18, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nunu Kumba selected TNLA Speaker

Published 8 hours ago

Tambura Paramount Chief denounces claims he ‘joined criminals’

Published 9 hours ago

New SSFA president promises to build more stadiums

Published 10 hours ago

UK famine envoy deplores S.Sudan’s worsening humanitarian situation

Published 11 hours ago

Untapped: how former lost boy’s coffee company mirrors S.Sudan to the world

Published 13 hours ago

UNSC studies report on S.Sudan’s readiness for elections

Published 14 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd July 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.