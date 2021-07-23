Tambura Paramount Chief denounces claims he ‘joined criminals’

The Paramount Chief of Tambura County has refuted claims that he has rebelled against the government.

On Thursday, the State Minister of Information in Western Equatoria alleged that Chief Mboribamu Renzi joined a criminal armed group terrorizing the county residents.

The allegations were published by the Juba Monitor newspaper in Juba, quoting the state information minister, William Baiki. He alleged that the Paramount Chief was no longer at home, but in the bush with criminals.

But in response, Chief Mboribamu Renzi told Eye Radio that he is currently in Tambura town after his home in Matakurungu was attacked and burnt down.

On Monday, one person was killed after unknown gunmen attacked the residence of Chief Mboribamu.

Four more others were also wounded in the attack.

Separate attacks in Tambura also led to the displacement of thousands of people from Source Yubu, Akpa, Mabenge, Kpatanayo, and other locations.

The civilians have sought refuge in Tambura town and the neighboring Counties.

Chief Renzi criticized state officials who are polarizing the situation by instigating fear and violence against others.

Religious leaders in Western Equatoria state have expressed serious concerns over what they see as massive destruction, killing, and displacement of civilians in Tambura County.

