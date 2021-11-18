Oil companies urged to support the flood-affected in Rubkona

Commissioner Gatluak Wichar says the affected community needs to be supported by oil companies operating in the state.

“This is the time to support us, the community needs oil companies’ support now more than ever,” he said.

Rubkona County is one of the counties with the largest oil concession in Block 1.

Greater Pioneer Operating Company (GPOC) which is made of CNPC, PETRONAS, ONGC and NILEPET operates in the area.

This call was made during an oil investor’s forum held in Bentiu.

The forum was organized by Hope Restoration-South Sudan, a national organization that had been operational for the past 10 years.

The participants of the forum were drawn from oil producing companies, representatives from the community, state representatives and county commissioners.

During the forum, the participants called on Oil companies to initiate more community development projects and respond to local community needs.

The participants also called on equitable management of oil resources for the benefit of community members and investors.

The local authorities and oil companies were urged to be transparent and fair employment opportunities for all south Sudanese in the oil sector.

Local authorities also called for accountability and transparent management of oil revenue for shared development.

According to the UN World Food Programme, more than 750,000 people have been affected by flooding in 27 counties across eight states since May 2021.

This is the third year of unprecedented flooding and the devastating flood situation, particularly in areas like Bentiu, Unity State, has aggravated the need for humanitarian assistance.

According to assessments by humanitarian agencies and local authorities, priority needs include food assistance, emergency shelter and non-food items.

It also called for water, sanitation and hygiene services, hygiene kits, health and nutrition supplies and services, protection and dignity kits, including fishing kits for livelihood support.

Floods have exacerbated the vulnerable populations with many people displaced by the floods seeking refuge in churches and schools.

Health facilities have been heavily impacted.

In partnership with Norwegian People Aid (NPA) under the Oil for Development project (OFD), Hope Restoration-South Sudan has been engaging local communities in Rubkona, Guit and Koch.

Thus, it creates awareness on transparent and accountable management of oil revenue in Unity state and promotes its benefits towards local community socio-economic development.