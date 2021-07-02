Oil investors should meet citizens’ needs – civil society

Oil investors in the country should meet the aspirations of South Sudanese, the Civil Society Coalition on Natural Resources says.

These include provisions of good health system, education, infrastructure, security and developmental projects.

They raised the concerns during this week’s Oil and Power conference in Juba.

This year’s event focused on “raising capital and innovative financing to build critical infrastructure and energy projects.”

Some South Sudanese had expressed their frustrations in similar events held in Juba, saying the situation had not improved, but is rather deteriorating.

The civil society coalition on natural resources argues that common citizens are not benefiting from the resources of the country, citing poor service delivery and yet the country is rich in natural resources.

The coalition is an organization which comprises the trade, petroleum, and mine workers of South Sudan.

The chairperson of the coalition called on the oil companies to respect the country’s oil laws to protect the environment and provide services to locals.

“We know there are a lot of issues in the oil producing states, services are not there and the environment is being polluted,” Charles Onak said in a press conference.

“We need the oil investors to mind of their commitments and provide services to locals.”

Boboya James Edmund, the secretary general, called on the government to strike deals that benefit the common citizens.

“If the conference is taking place in the spirit and letter of the revitalized peace agreement, that means this conference should be adding as an ingredient of the peace building process in South Sudan,” James said on Dawn.

“That means this process should be able to take on board the economic and social rights of all South Sudanese and how these processes can really increase service delivery – our roads, our electricity, our health systems, education system and all aspects of South Sudanese that can lift them from poverty to really prosperous stage.”

This is the fourth Oil and Power conference to be held in Juba.

In 2018, the conference enabled South Sudan and South Africa to sign a 1 billion U.S dollar investment to cover oil exploration and production, the building of an oil refinery, and the construction of a pipeline.

The third conference was held in October 2019.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Activist asks gov’t to reopen Dr John Garang memorial park Previous Post