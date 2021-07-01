1st July 2021
Activist asks gov't to reopen Dr John Garang memorial park

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 4 hours ago

Dr. John Garang Memorial Park, a site where national events are held in Juba. It has remained inaccessible to public since the May 2019 RCM protest threats | Credit | Eye Radio

A civil society activist has called on the government to re-open Dr. John Garang memorial park, arguing that it is a public space.

Rajab Muhandis says access to the monument space adjacent to where Dr. Garang is buried should be free to the public because it is a symbol of unity.

The park links May road roundabout to Ministries road.

For nearly three years now, the park has been closed to motorists and pedestrians.

Soldiers guarding the mausoleum have since set up barriers to stop any movement of people or vehicles through the park.

Residents of Juba have accused the soldiers manning the place of being violent.

South Sudanese will next week mark the 10th anniversary of independence from the Sudan.

“We would expect that this mausoleum be reopened because it reminds us of how we came to where we are; it is a very important historic ground for the people of South Sudan,” said Rajab Muhandis, executive director of the Organization for Responsive Governance,

In May 2019, the security cordoned off the memorial park amidst rumors of mass protests organized by the infamous Red Card Movement.

More soldiers were deployed around the park, especially at the roundabouts – the one in front of the parliament building and the University of Juba.

In July same year, it was opened briefly but closed once again up to now.

1st July 2021

