Lobong imposes night curfew in Torit as ‘monyomiji’ threaten NGOs

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Aerial view of Torit, the capital of Eastern Equatoria State | Credit | Courtesy

Eastern Equatoria State government has declared a night curfew in the state capital, Torit.

The restriction comes hours after youth locally known as “monyomiji” went on the streets to demand the expulsion of non-governmental organizations.

The unruly youth gave the NGOs and UN agencies a 72-hour ultimatum to leave Torit.

They claimed to be advocating for the employment of natives in the NGO sector.

In response, Governor Louis Lobong imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the town.

“The government will never accept such destructive statements, from anybody who is bent to destabilize our state,” Aliandro Lotok, governor’s press secretary, told Eye Radio.

He says the restriction of movements begins from 7 pm to 6 am.

There has been an increase in the number of attacks on humanitarian workers in the country over alleged employment discrimination.

In May, a group of armed youth reportedly stormed the branch office of the South Sudan Red Cross in Torit and injured eight staff members and volunteers.

