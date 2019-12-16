16th December 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Education | National News | News   |   Over 27,000 sit secondary school leaving exams

Over 27,000 sit secondary school leaving exams

Author: Jale Richard, Charles Wote | Published: 9 hours ago

Candidates at Chinese Friendship Secondary School during the examinations on December 16, 2019. Credit: Charles Wote/Eye Radio

More than 27,000 candidates have today begun this year’s secondary school leaving examinations across the country.

The examinations were initially planned for December 2 but the ministry of education pushed it for December 16 after it failed to complete preparing the materials on time.

A total of 27,145 candidates are writing the examinations at 261 centers in 30 states and Abyei administrative area.  However, two states-Latjor and Maiwut did not present any candidate.

Deng Deng Hoc, the Minister of General Education and Instructions said there are 1,914 candidates sitting in nine centers in the internally displaced peoples camps.

“We are delighted that our children in the PoCs have also registered to sit for the examination this year,” Minister Deng said after ringing the bell marking start of the examinations at Chinese Friendship Secondary School in Juba, on Monday.

Out of the 27,145 candidates, 7,763 are girls representing 28 percent increase while 19,382 are boys.

This is the first time that secondary school leaving examinations are done within the same academic calendar.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers 1

US blacklists Kiir administration critics’ murderers

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Update: plane slides off JIA runway 2

Update: plane slides off JIA runway

Published Tuesday, December 10, 2019

Machar’s group undecided over referendum for number of states 3

Machar’s group undecided over referendum for number of states

Published Wednesday, December 11, 2019

NGO apologizes for false security alert 4

NGO apologizes for false security alert

Published Thursday, December 12, 2019

Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop of Juba 5

Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop of Juba

Published Thursday, December 12, 2019

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Kuol, Elia sanctioned as ‘peace spoilers’ by U.S

Published 2 hours ago

Over 27,000 sit secondary school leaving exams

Published 9 hours ago

Six chiefs arrested in Tonj for leading clashes over county name

Published 10 hours ago

Authorities close part of Juba Bridge over damage

Published 12 hours ago

Kiir, Machar summon commanders over Maiwut clashes

Published 13 hours ago

Sudan’s Bashir to spend years at a reform facility

Published 15 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th December 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.