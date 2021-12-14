Parliamentary sessions partially aborted by Sudanese exhibition

Session at the national parliament have partly been halted as Freedom Hall host Sudanese Exhibition.

Lawmakers have been conducting their business at Freedom Hall due to an ongoing renovation of the parliament building since May.

However, the second phase of the Sudanese products public display reportedly brought to standstill normal operations of the August House.

According to the Chairperson Designate of the Information committee at the revitalized transitional parliament, other issues have also prevented MPs from holding sessions.

Paul Yoane Bonju claims that some lawmakers are having consultations on the amendment of the constitution.

“The exhibition is another thing but there is an urgent issue the other committees may need some members to consult so that they come with informed information or report during the presentation on Friday”, Bonju told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

The three-day exhibition organized by Sudaexpo, a Sudanese Company is expected to end on Thursday.

Under the theme; “to strengthen economic ties between the two countries”, the expo is intended at creating major market experiences for Sudanese investors, and their products in South Sudan.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter