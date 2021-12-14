Two gang leaders arrested for terrorizing Aweil residents – police

Police in Northern Bahr el Ghazal say they have arrested two ring leaders suspected of terrorizing residents in Aweil town under gunpoint.



In what the police referred to as continued crackdown of criminals, the CID and the small arms control unit apprehended the suspects with two AK47 over the weekend.

This comes after residents of Maper, Mathiang and Gateway in Aweil town raised concerns over continued armed robbery in the area.

Captain Gout Gout Akot, the Police spokesperson in Northern Bahr el Ghazal told Eye Radio yesterday the criminals have been terrorizing residents of Mathiang, Maper and Gateway areas in Aweil town.

“We have house breaking that is rampant these days. We also received like three complaints from residents of Mathiang, Maper and Gateway that there are some people that are harassing them and threatening them at gunpoint,” said Gout.

“We conducted a search and as a normal continuation, we managed to apprehend two people in possession of 2 AK47. So these people are arrested and an investigation is now going on with them.”

The identities of the two suspects remain unclear.

A week ago, police in Northern Bahr El-Ghazal arrested a 30 year-old man in possession of 40 kilograms of Marijuana commonly known as “Bongo”.

According to the Police there, the suspect named as Garang Dut had been selling the forbidden drug to local consumers.

