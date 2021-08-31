31st August 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  COVID-19 | Economy | Education | Health | Humanitarian | Justice | News | Peace   |   Peace parliament urged to approve 2021/2022 budget

Peace parliament urged to approve 2021/2022 budget

Author: Emmanuel Akile | Published: 20 seconds ago

Newly appointed members of the National parliament and Council of States take oath on Monday, August 2, 2021 at Freedom Hall in Juba. Credit| George Tandele/Eye Radio

President Salva Kiir has called on lawmakers to urgently discuss and approve the country’s fiscal year budget after two years of no national budget.

South Sudan’s financial year covers 12 months, which runs from 1 July to 30 June each year.

Last month, the Minister of Finance and Planning presented to the Council of Ministers over 500 billion South Sudanese pounds budget estimates for the fiscal year 2021/2022.

The details of the 551 billion budget and its priorities have not been made public.

By law, the budget is supposed to be submitted to the national legislature by not later than the 15th of May of each financial year, but this has not been happening for the last two years.

The government has instead been operating on a supplementary budget approved by the Council of Ministers.

For the fiscal year 2019/2020, the Economics Cluster approved 60-billion pounds supplementary budget.

Yesterday, the national parliament and the Council of States held their first session in Juba since the formation of the transitional government in February 2020.

President Kiir told the legislators that the government cannot continue to operate without an approved budget.

“Your counterparts in the executive branch have been working on most of the files. Today, I am drawing your attention to these files to ensure that they top your legislative agenda,”

“One of such files is the national budget, it has already been debated and approved by the cabinet and awaits your discussion and final approval.”

“I urge you to take this as a matter of urgency because the country cannot any longer afford to operate without an approved budget.”

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 15:00:00

Rhumba Sukun Sukun

Listen Live
Popular Stories
VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist 1

VP Nyandeng’s bodyguard “slaps” journalist

Published Thursday, August 26, 2021

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes 2

Former Tambura commissioner killed in Tuesday clashes

Published Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar 3

Forceful disarmament of herders is a no, FVP Machar

Published Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei 4

Let’s find solutions to our problems as brothers and sisters – Makuei

Published Friday, August 27, 2021

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest 5

Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

Published Sunday, August 29, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Peace parliament urged to approve 2021/2022 budget

Published 20 seconds ago

Nunu to prioritize parliament house renovation

Published 2 mins ago

Salary delays due to breakdown of pay sheet machine – Kiir

Published 17 mins ago

Internet connectivity fully restored

Published 1 hour ago

S.Sudanese woman arrested over murder of two siblings in Khartoum

Published 3 hours ago

Conference encourages Tueny to embark on reconciliation

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
31st August 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.