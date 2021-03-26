Pibor set to return over 40 abducted children

Authorities in Pibor Administrative area have identified over forty abducted children who will be handed over to their families in neighboring states.

The area’s Chief Administrator says they have so far recovered 41 children who were abducted from Akobo, Walgak, Pierri, Lankien, and Maiwut.

Joshua Konyi told Eye Radio that the move is to improve ties between the Pibor and the surrounding communities.

“This is to improve our relationship so that Murle can go and visit their brothers in Akobo, Bor, Gadiang and Pieri, and vice-versa,” said John Konyi.

“On our side, we have 43 children and they are from other tribes near Murle such as the Nuer and Dinka. We will soon hand them over to their families. The will be handed over after Peirri peace conference.”

The latest effort is in a bid to implement resolutions of the Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area peace conference held in Juba early this year.

The People-to-People Peace Conference convened by Vice President Dr. James Wani Igga aimed at addressing the root causes of violence, and reconcile the communities.

The event drew resolutions that include the ceasing of hostilities, the return of abducted children and cattle, as well as the disarmament of the civil population.

Currently, there is an ongoing peace conference between Lou Nuer and the Murle communities in Pibor.

Ruei is a participant from the Lou Nuer community.

He expressed his contentment with the ongoing process saying it could lead to actual stability in the restive region of greater Jonglei.

“The security situation here is stable. We found more than 40 children together with some women. One woman has a child from Yuai, and the other one with 4 children. One of her children is almost 18 years,” Khor Ruei said.

“They are implementing peace because some of these children are from Akobo, Walgak, Peirri, Lankien, Yuai and even a child from Maiwut.”

Another conference is taking place between the Dinka Bor and the Pierri in Pierri area.

Meanwhile, Nyaboth Pask, South Sudan Council of Church Advocate coordinator met the children said the Chief Administrator of Greater Pibor gathered all the children from the abductors to be returned to their homes.

Ms. Paska said the youngest child is months old, and the eldest is a mother of 4 sons who was abducted 3 years ago. She said the mother of 4 children doesn’t know where about her children. “The youngest child is months old, the eldest is a mother of 4 sons who was abducted 3 years ago, the sad part is that she has no idea where her 3 sons are, atleast she has the youngest child,” Paska wrote.

She added that among the abducted are Nuer, Anyuak, Dinka, a child from Ethiopia, and other from Central Equatoria region.

One of the teen Nuer boys was abducted years ago, he only knows his names and his father’s. He speaks only Murle language.

