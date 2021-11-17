17th November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Police deployed in Nimule after Kampala bombing

Police deployed in Nimule after Kampala bombing

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Major David Kasimiro, the Inspector of Police in Nimule - Credit | Okot Emmanuel/Eye Radio | Nov 3, 2021

Police have been deployed in Nimule following the twin explosions that hit Kampala on Tuesday in which three people were killed and 33 wounded, the Inspector of Police in Nimule has said.

On Tuesday, three attackers on motorbikes blew themselves up near the Ugandan Parliament and the city’s police headquarters.

The Inspector of Police in Nimule town says Security has been beefed up in all installations at the border town.

This, Major David Kasimiro stated that its to ensure there is no loophole to allow suspected suicide bombers to enter the country.

He told Eye Radio that they have deployed police and its sister security in all the porous routes entering Nimule to mitigate any terror threat.

“Our forces are deployed and currently we are patrolling on the border. We are doing a tight security check on all cars of passengers and goods,” Major Kasmiro told Eye Radio on Wednesday from Nimule town.

“We have closed the river route which the local people are using and all our joint forces are there to secure the roads entering to Nimule.

“We put our joined forces on the river route and all the routes entering Nimule town are secured by our forces and nothing bad and everything is ok because our routes are secured.”

Kasimiro urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest station.

Currently on air

00:00:00 - 06:00:00

Midnight Music: Shuffle

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny 1

Corrupt gov’t officials will rebel if prosecuted – Ateny

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination 2

Kiir fires finance minister for insubordination

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers 3

Kiir fires Finance and Interior ministers

Published Saturday, November 13, 2021

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody 4

S Sudanese storm police station in Khartoum over death in custody

Published Sunday, November 14, 2021

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits 5

Gumbo-Sherkat women decry their men’s excessive drinking habits

Published Monday, November 15, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

US joins UK and Canada in supporting GESS

Published 4 hours ago

Pibor youth agrees to the unconditional return of expelled NGOs

Published 6 hours ago

Warrap denies executing two men by firing squad

Published 7 hours ago

EES, partners launch Torit-Magwi feeder road

Published 7 hours ago

Machar pushes for incorporation of the agreement into states’ constitutions

Published 8 hours ago

Corruption cripples service delivery in S Sudan – IMF

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
17th November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.