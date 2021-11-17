Police deployed in Nimule after Kampala bombing

Police have been deployed in Nimule following the twin explosions that hit Kampala on Tuesday in which three people were killed and 33 wounded, the Inspector of Police in Nimule has said.

On Tuesday, three attackers on motorbikes blew themselves up near the Ugandan Parliament and the city’s police headquarters.

The Inspector of Police in Nimule town says Security has been beefed up in all installations at the border town.

This, Major David Kasimiro stated that its to ensure there is no loophole to allow suspected suicide bombers to enter the country.

He told Eye Radio that they have deployed police and its sister security in all the porous routes entering Nimule to mitigate any terror threat.

“Our forces are deployed and currently we are patrolling on the border. We are doing a tight security check on all cars of passengers and goods,” Major Kasmiro told Eye Radio on Wednesday from Nimule town.

“We have closed the river route which the local people are using and all our joint forces are there to secure the roads entering to Nimule.

“We put our joined forces on the river route and all the routes entering Nimule town are secured by our forces and nothing bad and everything is ok because our routes are secured.”

Kasimiro urged the public to stay alert and report suspicious activities to the nearest station.

