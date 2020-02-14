Police probe Edmund Yakani’s death threat

The police department has ordered MTN to produce the name of a person who issued death threats to civil rights activist on Friday morning.

This came after the Executive Director of Empowerment for Progress Organization, Edmund Yakani reported the case to the police in Juba today.

He said he received death threats from an unknown caller this morning.

Yakani believes he was threatened because of his role in pushing the parties to the agreement to compromise on the number of the states.

He said the caller told him not to attend the consultative meeting convened by President Kiir to determine whether to agree to reduce the number of states as demanded by the opposition or maintain the current 32 plus Abyei.

“I received a call with MTN number 0988888888,” Yakani said, “and when I picked up the call, the caller just started threatening me, saying: ‘first prepare your coffin and you are ready to be buried because if you today attend the consultation [meeting] and we hear that you have been invited by the minister of information, we will try to deal with you’.”

In an order, Malakia Police chief directed MTN to trace the details of the mobile phone subscriber – name and location.

Yakani went on to quote the caller as saying he would deal with him if he talked about the number and boundaries of the states.

However, said he is still not scared because he is contributing to peace and development in the country.

“What crime have I committed? What I am doing is to push the parties to the revitalized pace agreement to compromise,” he stressed.

Yakani added that this is a fourth time he has received death threats because of his role in the peace process.