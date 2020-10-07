Police probe death of Kuajok little girl

Police in Warrap State are allegedly investigating circumstances under which a 14-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and then killed in Kuajok town over the weekend.

The body of the little girl, whose name has been withheld, was found in the nearby bush on Sunday.

A police report indicates the victim was molested before being killed while returning home from a night party.

According to the former secretary-general of the defunct Gogrial state, she was picked up by a man who is yet to be identified.

“A man picked up the girl from a party and drove her away to a place where she was raped and killed,” Albino Akol told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

However, he said the boyfriend of the deceased has been taken in for questioning.

“The place where she was killed is not near any house, because her house was somewhere else. It means that this is the same man who drove her away from the party raped her and shot her afterward,” he added.

Since the beginning of 2020, Eye Radio has been reporting disturbing stories of women and girls being gang-raped by men with guns in Gudele, Jenderu, and Rock City.

Most of the recent incidents have taken place in the capital, Juba, the seat of the national government.

Observers say little has been done by the government to address cases of rape and other sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan.

In 2019, Chief Justice Chan Reec Madut announced plans to establish special courts that would handle crimes related to gender-based violence in the country, but the plans are yet to materialize.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter