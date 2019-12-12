Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Archdiocese of Juba

Pope Francis has appointed a new metropolitan archbishop for the Archdioceses of Juba.

This is according to a letter made public on Thursday by the Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, Archbishop Hubertus Mathew Maria.

Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla-who was the Bishop of Torit Dioceses takes over from Paulino Lukudu Loro.

Bishop Lukudu had request to to retire, but he held the position awaiting Pope Francis’ approval.

