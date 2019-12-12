You are here: Home | National News | News | Pope Francis appoints new Archbishop for Archdiocese of Juba
Pope Francis has appointed a new metropolitan archbishop for the Archdioceses of Juba.
This is according to a letter made public on Thursday by the Apostolic Nuncio to South Sudan, Archbishop Hubertus Mathew Maria.
Bishop Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla-who was the Bishop of Torit Dioceses takes over from Paulino Lukudu Loro.
Bishop Lukudu had request to to retire, but he held the position awaiting Pope Francis’ approval.
Published 1 min ago
Published 34 mins ago
Published 1 hour ago
Published 3 hours ago
Published 7 hours ago
Published 1 day ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.