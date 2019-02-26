26th February 2019
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Politics   |   President Kiir commences peace tour

President Kiir commences peace tour

Author : Memoscar Lasuba | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir

President Salva Kiir has begun his peace visit to the Bahr el Ghazal region.

Accompanied by senior members of his government, he left Juba for Terekeka this morning by road.

According to a statement attributed to the minister in the office of the president – Mayiik Ayii Deng – the visit is aimed at enlightening citizens about the Revitalized Peace Agreement and listen directly from the citizens.

The peace tour – which is expected to last 2 weeks – started in Terekeka on Tuesday and will end in Raja, Lol State.

Currently on air

20:00:00 - 20:30:00

LOD: Dinka

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Why social media users are angry at SSBC management 1

Why social media users are angry at SSBC management

Published 4 days ago

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region 2

President Kiir to visit Terekeka, Bahr el-Ghazal region

Published 3 days ago

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead 3

Dispute over loot leaves army officer dead

Published 1 day ago

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman 4

IO in TGoNU splits, Gen. Gathoth made interim chairman

Published 1 day ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members 5

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 8 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

President Kiir commences peace tour

Published 4 hours ago

Canadian S. Sudanese condemn killing of member

Published 7 hours ago

SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Published 8 hours ago

Yei clashes big threat to peace process, warns US diplomat

Published 9 hours ago

Soldier kills wife in Eastern Lakes

Published 9 hours ago

Yambio nightclub shoot-out: 1 killed, 2 injured

Published 9 hours ago

26th February 2019

Copyright 2019. All rights reserved. eyeRadio is a product of eye Media Limited.