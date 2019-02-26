President Kiir commences peace tour

President Salva Kiir has begun his peace visit to the Bahr el Ghazal region.

Accompanied by senior members of his government, he left Juba for Terekeka this morning by road.

According to a statement attributed to the minister in the office of the president – Mayiik Ayii Deng – the visit is aimed at enlightening citizens about the Revitalized Peace Agreement and listen directly from the citizens.

The peace tour – which is expected to last 2 weeks – started in Terekeka on Tuesday and will end in Raja, Lol State.