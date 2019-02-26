Canadian-S.Sudanese condemn killing of member

South Sudanese community in Canada are demanding answers after Canadian police shot dead one of their members over the weekend.

Late Machuar Madut is a 43-year-old refugee who immigrated to Canada in 2003.

He was allegedly murdered during an altercation on Saturday.

The community leaders are questioning the act, saying not only was Madut suffering from a mental illness, but also harmless.

“Machuar was a very kind man – very quiet. He came to the community here all the time to hang out,” Sandy Deng, a community member, described the late.

“I’m really upset because this is a typical stereotype for a lot of people who come from marginalised communities,” said Mr Deng.

He criticised the police for not giving them clear piabout the incident.

“I was hoping that the police would have given us a better picture of what really happened.”

However, police said they responded to a report of a male armed with a hammer and a potential break-in at an apartment in Winnipeg, the capital of Manitoba province.

The deceased mental health reportedly worsened after his wife left him with their three children. He often wanted to break into any apartment, according to the Canadian cops.

For his part, the President of the Council of South Sudanese Community in Manitoba, Martino Laku, condemned the killing of Machuar:

“It’s devastating. it’s sad. We in the community here condemn it.”