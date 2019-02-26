26th February 2019
SPLM leadership issues deadline for missing members

Author: Obaj Okuch | Published: 1 min ago

The SPLM Secretary for Information, Peter Lam Both - File Photo

The SPLM leadership has given all missing members a 30-day ultimatum to return to Juba for the reunification of the party. 

This, according to the party spokesperson, Peter Lam Both, was a recommendation by the committee for the reunification which was set up recently.

“One of the recommendations is that the positions that have been vacant in the party need to be refilled as soon as the reunification of party is announced by the chair of the party,” he said.

Lam Both said the three groups of the party, the SPLM, the SPLM-IO and the SPLM-FDs signed a document for the reunification in Juba after a week of discussion.

“This document is a recommendation to the chair of the SPLM to take action,” Mr both said.

Those who are not in the country include, SPLM Secretary-General Pagan Amum, Dr. Riek Machar and Oyay Deng Ajak.

“… the [other] recommendation is that, those people should be given 30 days to return for their previous position,” Both added.

But the SPLM faction of Dr. Riek Machar did not sign the document for the reunification of the party.

