11th May 2020
COVID-19 | Featured | Health | National News | News   |   Quarantined coronavirus patient demands care or release

Quarantined coronavirus patient demands care or release

Authors: Priscah Akol | Joakino Francis | Published: 2 mins ago

Dr. John Garang Infectious Diseases Center in Juba | Credit | WHO

A 41-year-old man who recently tested positive for coronavirus has threatened to leave the government’s isolation center due to lack of some necessities.

Bona Bak was placed under quarantine last week while attempting to travel to Abyei.

He said he has been at the isolation center in Juba for over 4 days.

Currently, there are only three rooms, each with eight beds at Dr. John Garang Infectious disease center.

Bak told Eye Radio he’s sharing a room with eight others who have received no proper food for the last week.

He revealed that he was offered only tea since going under quarantine.

“I’ve children I am taking care of; I also have children outside under my responsibility. I want to go home, I need help,” Bak sad.

“If it is true that I am sick. Let the government take the responsibility.”

When contacted by Eye Radio, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Thou Loi, said he was not informed about the situation.

Out of 156 confirmed cases, South Sudan has registered only two cases of patients who have recovered from the coronavirus.

