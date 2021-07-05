‘Reckless driving’ claims two lives in Juba

Two young men died in two road accidents in Juba over the weekend.

The fatal accidents happened in Gurei and Kololo areas. The deceased are below the age of 30.

According to the director of Traffic Police in Central Equatoria State, the two incidents were cases of reckless driving.

Maj.-Gen. Daniel Lazarus Wani says a vehicle bearing SSD 725 KM plate number knocked dead Charles Lukudu,26, at Gurei.

The second victim Biel Deng Deng, 27, who was also killed by a separate vehicle along the Ministries road near Kololo.

“The other accused person is Deng Akech, a 32-year-old man who was driving a car with SSD212 DA registration. He knocked dead Deng Deng, who died on the spot,” Maj.-Gen. Lazarus told Eye Radio on Monday.

Road traffic accidents are a major cause of death and disability in South Sudan.

Experts say a comprehensive community-based awareness of traffic rules and safety regulations is needed to minimize accidents.

Share with friends: Facebook twitter