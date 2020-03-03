Region allegedly gets coronavirus mobile labs

The East African Community has procured six mobile laboratories to diagnose coronavirus at all entry points of the bloc’s countries, according to an MP representing South Sudan at the regional parliament.

Hon. Kim Gai said the mobile laboratories are to help prevent the importation of coronavirus into the East African region.

““The EAC has procured six mobile laboratories with capability to diagnose Ebola, coronavirus – with a capacity of 60 patients per day,” Hon. Gai told Eye Radio via phone from Arusha on Tuesday.

He stated that each member-state will get one mobile laboratory to screen all travelers at all entry points.

This follows reports of the spread of the coronavirus and new cases recorded in about six African countries.

But there is no reported case of the virus in the East African region.

However, the World Health Organization says it expects that all sub-Saharan African countries will be able to test for the coronavirus within a couple of weeks.

Hon. Kim, the EAC in partnership will WHO will train 300 people to operate the machines for screening all travelers.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

The virus has about 2 percent death rate, according to the WHO.