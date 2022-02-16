Rehabilitation of feeder roads commence in Upper Nile state

Work to rehabilitate feeder roads in the Upper Nile state since the 2013 violence that devastated infrastructure in the region is ongoing.



This is according to the state Minister of Road and Bridges.

Monyluak Machar Bilkuei told Eye Radio that the rehabilitation aims to reconnect the state capital, Malakal to the rest of the counties.

The project is targeting Malakal-Akoka-Meluth road which is a distance of 167 kilometers and Malakal-Maban-Paluch road which is about 105 kilometers.

The rehabilitation work started in Malakal town over the weekend.

Minister Bilkuei spoke to Eye Radio from Malakal town this afternoon.

“We have the internal road of 6km, we are working on it with UNMISS, it’s from Malakal airport to Upper Nile University and near to the stadium till to the junction of the ministry of youth, from there to the main market to the secretariat of the state and the headquarters of prison service,” Machar said.

“We have a road from the ministry of the physical infrastructure to the Catholic Church for those who know Malakal and these are the roads that we are opening in the town of Malakal.

“Since 2013, there has been no kind of this progress, this is the first time and also based on our relations with UNMISS that’s why they have approved this project to us, now we have put the white Maram while we are waiting for the Maram from Maban to arrive.”

The last attempt to rehabilitate roads in the state was in 2011.

But the project ceased after the civil war broke out in December 2013.

