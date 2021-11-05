Rejaf community rejects land committee appointed by Kiir

The Rejaf Community in Juba County has rejected the Presidential Committee tasked with addressing land grabbing in the capital.

On the 11th August this year, President Salva Kiir issued an order forming a committee to address issues of rampant informal settlements and land grabbing the city and its environs.

The 12-member committee is co-chaired by Michael Chanjiek, the national minister of lands, housing and urban development and Emmanuel Adil, the governor of Central Equatoria State.

The committee is mandated to map out areas affected by informal settlements and land grabbing in Juba City and Juba County, including estimates of populations, household numbers and other related demographic data.

It is also tasked with ascertaining the causes of informal settlement and land grabbing in Juba County.

According to the order, the committee may summon and interview any person or persons including community leaders where it is appropriate to establish any information relating to the subject matter.

It says the committee shall submit its final report to President Kiir within six months.

However, the Rejaf community argues that the areas under Rejaf Payam have already been demarcated and registered in the government records.

These include Gumbo, Korok West, Lukwilili and Tokiman east and west.

In a letter dated Nov 1 and seen by Eye Radio, the Rejaf community says it does not recognize the conduct of any social survey registration in the payam.

Meanwhile, it says the government should instead evict those who have illegally grabbed pieces of land.

It calls for immediate demolition of all illegal structures and illegal concrete buildings in Rejaf and peace return of the land to its rightful owners.

