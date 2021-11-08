Repair work at Juba bridge to end in two weeks – gov’t

8th November 2021
Author: Juan Mulle | Published: 12 hours ago

Inbound lane of Juba Bridge in 2020 | Credit | Courtesy Credit| Bullen Chol Covid19 Dairies

The inbound lane of the Juba Bridge will officially be re-opened within three weeks after its closure for reconstruction, the minister of roads and Bridges has revealed.

In April 2020, the construction company, Rhino Star completed the rehabilitation of parts of the bridge after some of the super-structures holding the bridge could not hold heavy trucks or live loads.

In May this year, the engineer, Kenyatta Warille said, the condition of the bridge had deteriorated over time and that the inbound lane required more work.

The reconstruction was then started last month to be completed within 45 days.

Briefing the press after the council of ministers, Michael Makuei said, the minister of roads and Bridges Simon Majok, made the remarks during the meeting.

He also added that, till now, the government has not paid the construction company any money.

“He [minister of roads and bridges] stated that as of now they are left with 17 days to finish the process so they are saying the bridge will be officially opened within three weeks from now,” said Makuei after the weekly cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Juba Bridge was constructed in 1972 and it underwent some repairs in 2008.

It stands as the only bridge across the Nile in all of South Sudan, at least until the completion of the Freedom Bridge.

The Bridge connects South Sudan to the East African region where most imports are brought in.

8th November 2021

