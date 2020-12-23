Rising crime worries Jonduru residents in Juba

Residents of Jonduru in Juba have raised concerns over an increase in armed night robberies.

They say the area is experiencing continuous lootings, rape, and killings among others.

There have been reported cases of armed robberies in the capital of Juba. Victims often describe them as men in army or police uniform.

Another resident wondered whether the incidents are related to poor salaries that are paid regularly.

In August this year, the ceasefire monitoring body CTSAM-VM condemned the increase in the number of cases of gender-based violence across the country.

According to the UN Mission in South Sudan, hundreds of women have suffered extreme cases of sexual violence, including gang-rape and sexual abuse of minors with impunity since 2013.

UNMISS reported that older women and girls have been subjected to rape in parts of Yei River, Upper Nile, and former Unity states.

Most of the recent incidents have taken place in the capital, Juba, the seat of the national government.

Between May and August 2020, women – including older ones – and children have been subjected to rape in Gudele, Jonduru, Luri, Rock City, and Lemon Gaba, among other places.

Observers say little has been done by the government to address cases of rape and other sexual gender-based violence in South Sudan.

Yesterday, some of the residents of Jonduru reiterated their calls to the government to provide them with security in the area.

They expressed fear that during Christmas and new celebrations, armed robberies may increase.

James Donald, one of the residents who spoke to Eye Radio on Tuesday claimed that a number of women and girls have been raped in the area.

“There are rape cases happening here, our wives are being raped by force, four girls were raped recently here, and those who raped them were wearing an army uniform,” James said.

“My own 15-year old girl was raped here, four days ago another two girls were also raped near the stream.” He added.

A woman who lives there, Marlin Paulino told Eye Radio that women are the most affected.

“We, women are really suffering here, there is insecurity in Jonduru, rape, looting, and killing,” she said.

“We want the security situation to improve, we have been crying to the government to put up a police station in this area, if there is a security we would have not gone through this,” Marlin added.

Mark Ngor, also a resident in Jongdoru called on the government to deploy the police in the area.

“We are facing numerous challenges in Jonduru residential area, no security and people are suffering, we are urging the government to bring for us police station here, especially this festive season,” said Mark.

“People are being looted on daily basis, we want the government to provide for our police.”

According to the transitional constitution, the police is mandated to maintain law and order in the country,

However, President Salva Kiir in 2018 accused the police and other organized forces of being behind night robberies in Juba and other towns in the country.

Observers have attributed the crimes committed by soldiers and police officers to poor pay and the bad economy.

