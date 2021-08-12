Rival SPLA-IO factions agree to cease hostilities

Rival factions of the SPLA-In Opposition have agreed to ceasefire following weekend deadly fighting that led to the death of at least 34 soldiers.

According to the First Vice President, General Johnson Olony who is a member of the breakaway faction led by General Simon Gatwech Dual spoke with Dr. Machar where they commit to a unilateral ceasefire.

This is after SPLA-IO allied to the Gatwech said they had removed Dr. Machar as the commander-in-chief of the main opposition group.

The Kit-Gwang declaration issued at Magenis last week nominated Gen. Gatwech as the interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO and new First Vice President.

The two factions clashed over the weekend in Meganis, with at least 34 soldiers reportedly killed on both sides.

But in a press release last evening, the SPLM-IO’s Director of Information and Public Relations and Acting Press Secretary in the Office of the First Vice President said the breakaway group of Gen. Simon Gatwech had agreed to cease hostilities.

Puok Both Baluang stated that yesterday, Dr. Machar had a telephone conversation with Lt. Gen Johnson Olony.

He says Dr. Riek Machar emphasized the need to resolve peacefully the incident that took place in Magenis in Upper Nile State.

Dr. Machar and Gen. Johnson Olony also agreed to immediately send the Commissioner of Panyikang County to the county headquarter to assume his duties.

This, according to the SPLM-IO, will assure the population of peace in the area.

On Tuesday, security chiefs from the SPLA-IO, and SSPDF condemned the Meganis fighting and called for investigations into the root cause of the matter.

President Salva Kiir also directed Dr. Machar and Hussein Abdelbagi Akol of the South Sudan Opposition Alliance—SSOA to name their respective nominees to be appointed into the unified command of the army, as required by the revitalized peace agreement.

The regional trade and security bloc—IGAD called for a peaceful resolution of the problem within the main opposition party to the unity government in South Sudan.

On Wednesday, the Executive Secretary of IGAD, Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu jetted in Juba following this week’s Extra-ordinary Council of Ministers on South Sudan.

Accompanied by IGAD Special Envoy Dr. Ismail Wais, Dr. Gebeyehu will meet parties and stakeholders to the revitalized peace agreement about the situation in the SPLM/A-IO camp.

