4th December 2020
Rome peace talks resume

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

A session during the recent talks in Rome, Italy | Credit | Radio Tamazuj

Discussions on constitutionalism and the general rule of law have resumed in Rome between the government of national unity and the holdout opposition groups.

The South Sudan Opposition Alliance (SSOMA) is meeting a delegation from the government to seek ways to include the opposition in the peace process.

SSOMA is a coalition of opposition groups led by Thomas Cirillo, Paul Malong, Pagan Amum, among others.

The talks mediated by the Sant’Egidio Catholic community in Italy resumed on Wednesday.

According to the spokesperson of the government delegation, the discussions are also centered on steps to promote reconciliation and stability in the country.

“The two sides exchanged views and had in-depth discussion on the declaration of principle related to federalism, good governance, issues of land and borders, and the problem of constitutionalism. And I think we are on target to discuss what SSOMA calls the root cause,” Dr. Barnaba Marial told reporters in Rome on Wednesday.

The government delegation is being led by the Minister for Presidential Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial, while SSOMA is led by General Thomas Cirillo Swaka.

It is also attended by envoys from the United States, United Kingdom and Norway, including representatives of IGAD countries.

In October, the parties signed the Declaration of Principle to guide these current talks.

They also recommitted themselves to the cessation of hostilities and the inclusion of armed opposition groups in the ceasefire monitoring body.

