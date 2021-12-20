Rumbek county youth surrender over 70 firearms

Some civilians in Rumbek County of Lakes State have voluntarily handed over 70 firearms to the state authorities.



The weapons which include 2 PKMs, 2 LBG, and 72 AK47s were handed over by civilians in Matangai payam of Rumbek county.

The 76 weapons were handed on Saturday to Governor Rin Tueny during an event at the statehouse in Rumbek town.

In November, the state authorities there launched a voluntary disarmament exercise in an attempt to curb the cycle of gun violence, cattle raids and revenge attacks.

In a live Facebook video shared by Lakes State Governor’s Press Unit yesterday, Matangai Payam Paramount Chief Majak Malual Kodi, is seen leading his people to handover the firearms to the government.

Speaking after receiving the weapons, Governor Rin Tueny said the initiative comes from community leaders in the state.

“They handed over 76 guns, including 2 PKM and 2 RPG, and the rest were Kalashnikovs. This is an initiative of the chiefs and leaders of the “Ruup” community, all of whom have agreed that arms should be given to the government in a peaceful manner,” said Governor Rin.

“The arms in the hands of the citizens are dangerous, that is why one of the state’s programs is the disarmament, which is the biggest program.

“In the same way, we will continue in a peaceful way and talk with our people so that they surrender their arms peacefully.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter