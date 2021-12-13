13th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

The Primate Badi Arama - courtesy

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has consecrated two bishops at All saint Cathedral, in Juba over the weekend.

The Reverent Daniel Awan was dedicated to serve as the Diocesan Bishop of Athooch, Jonglei Internal Province, and Reverent Peter Jonathan to serve as the Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Wau, Northern Bahr el Ghazal Internal Province.

Addressing the congregation at All Saints’ Cathedral, the Primate Badi Arama urged the new bishops to work for peace, reconciliation and unity among the congregations in their dioceses.

“Today [Sunday] has been a great day of joy as the Episcopal Church of South Sudan consecrated two bishops,” the Primate Badi Arama said on Sunday.

“One Bishop from the Diocesan of Athooch in Jonglei and another one is the Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Wau.

“We rejoice today, I want to wish all our people a happy Christmas season and we pray that our hearts may be filled with peace and love so that we celebrate this year with joy and welcome the lord Jesus Christ in our hearth and nation.”

Popular Stories
Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 1

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 2

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 3

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 4

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power 5

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published Thursday, December 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD demands $9 million from S Sudan

Published 3 hours ago

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published 4 hours ago

UNICEF calls for an end to child marriage in S Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

Published 4 hours ago

Name Change: Machar criticized for ignoring citizens’ plight

Published 5 hours ago

Aweil residents warned of a strange disease affecting fish in Lol River

Published 6 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.