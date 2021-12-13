S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

The Archbishop of the Episcopal Church of South Sudan has consecrated two bishops at All saint Cathedral, in Juba over the weekend.



The Reverent Daniel Awan was dedicated to serve as the Diocesan Bishop of Athooch, Jonglei Internal Province, and Reverent Peter Jonathan to serve as the Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Wau, Northern Bahr el Ghazal Internal Province.

Addressing the congregation at All Saints’ Cathedral, the Primate Badi Arama urged the new bishops to work for peace, reconciliation and unity among the congregations in their dioceses.

“Today [Sunday] has been a great day of joy as the Episcopal Church of South Sudan consecrated two bishops,” the Primate Badi Arama said on Sunday.

“One Bishop from the Diocesan of Athooch in Jonglei and another one is the Assistant Bishop in the Diocese of Wau.

“We rejoice today, I want to wish all our people a happy Christmas season and we pray that our hearts may be filled with peace and love so that we celebrate this year with joy and welcome the lord Jesus Christ in our hearth and nation.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter