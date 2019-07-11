11th July 2019
S.Sudan Red Cross President gets another 4-year term

Author: Koang Pal Chang | Published: 4 hours ago

Joseph Dhuor Makuei (left) President of South Sudan Red Cross, being greeted by James Raynolds, the head of delegation of the ICRC in South Sudan, 27 June 2019, CREDIT: SSRC

The General Assembly of the South Sudan Red Cross has re-elected Joseph Dhuor Makuei as its president for a second term.

Mr. Joseph, who has been South Sudan Red Cross president since 2012, will serve for another four years as mandated by the constitution of the body.

The President of the SSRC said he was reelected because the General Assembly trusted him.

“I feel happy to be reelected as the president of the National Society for the second time and I want to recognize the trust bestowed upon me by the general assembly. I have taken this responsibility upon me and urge all of us to carry it together to advance the South Sudan Red Cross,” said Joseph.

For his part, John Lobor, SSRC’s Secretary-General said the general assembly and the branches have spoken.

“They have decided on the person to lead the National Society for the next four years. The electorates have seen the confidence in Joseph to continue serving the people of South Sudan,” said John Lobor.

The General assembly who met in Juba between 25 -27 June 2019, is the highest authority of the National Society.

It is composed of 48 delegates including 42 branch representatives who elected the President, two Vice-Presidents, the chairperson of the Finance Commission and the chairperson of the National Youth Council.

The President is the head of the governing body while the Secretary-General is the executive head who is in charge of the day-to-day running of the SSRC.

South Sudan Red Cross is the national society of the Republic of South Sudan established by an act of parliament and signed by the President of the Republic.

It is an independent, impartial and neutral National Society.

