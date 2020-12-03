S Sudan U20 goalie voted best at CECAFA tournament

South Sudan U20 Goalkeeper Simon Pita Justine was voted the best goalkeeper at the just concluded CECAFA U20 Africa Cup of Nation in Tanzania.

South Sudan finished in third position at the regional qualifiers of Africa Cup of Nation U-20, which concluded on Wednesday in Tanzania.

The Bright Stars U20 beat their Kenyan counterparts in the third playoff game on Wednesday.

The team bowed out of CAF Zonal U20 qualifiers after losing to hosts Tanzania.

The Future Star Academy player was awarded the award after conceding only two goals in four games at the tournament.

Young Bright Stars played to a goalless draw with Uganda in the first game before thumping Burundi 4-0 in the second.

The team suffered its first only loss at the tournament against Tanzania, losing 1-0 in the semi-finals.

Pitia Justin conceded the second goal during the team’s third place playoff where South Sudan went on to win 2-1 against Kenya.

The South Sudan shot stopper beat off competition from Uganda’ Jackson Komakech, who conceded 3 goals as he lead his country to the championship.

Others awarded at the tournament include Pascal Isindo, who was voted best player of the tournament while Ivan Bogere (Uganda) and Selemani Hamis (Tanzania) both scored 5 goals to emerge as joint top scorers of the tournament.

