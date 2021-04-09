S.Sudan women face Ethiopia in friendly

South Sudan’s National Women Football team will play Ethiopia in an international friendly game tomorrow, in Addis Ababa.

Head Coach Shilene Booysen says her team will need to save energy, by avoiding too much running to cope with the altitude difference when they face Ethiopia on Saturday.

“I think the most important thing for us to do is prepare the players. We need to take cognition of the fact that Ethiopia’s altitude is much different to South Sudan. And I think we are employing a strategy where we need to reserve our energy because if we want to try and run with Ethiopia like they can, we won’t make it till the end of the game,” Booysen told Eye Radio.

“We want to reserve energy and then maybe try and get something out of the game.”

Booysen says she expects the game to showcase the huge talent South Sudanese women have in football.

She believes a number of the girls can attract attention from European and American leagues very soon.

“People must see that these players have come to fight for their country. I Just see good things for this team if we can stay together for the next two years and have regular camps with this team because I have seen talent here and we will soon have players plying their trade in Europe and even maybe in the U.S if we can get them seen,” the women football team coach added.

The Bright Starlets are currently preparing for their first international friendly, a two-legged fixture against Ethiopia; both to be played in Addis Ababa on 10th and 13th April.