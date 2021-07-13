S.Sudan women lose first game at Afrobasket qualifiers

South Sudan women’s basketball team lost their first-ever competitive game 95-65 to an experienced Egyptian side.

Egypt got the first win of the Afrobasket Zone 5 qualifiers in the high-scoring game.

Veteran Egyptian side made it tough for the young team of South Sudan as their star players Raneem Elgedawy and Soraya Mohamed scored 23 and 18 points respectively.

In the second game, Rwanda overpowered Kenya.

Playing at home Rwanda created a comfortable lead and got a final score of 77 to 45.

South Sudan plays Kenya today at 3 pm while Rwanda will later play against the most experienced Egyptians.

South Sudan head coach Lindsey Harding says they are not taking the opportunity for granted.

“We wanna show that we have this anger, and we are not taking this opportunity for granted, and we are going to come out ready,” Harding said.



The winner of this qualifier will earn a spot in the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket 2021, to face five other teams already qualified for the tournament.

In addition to hosts Cameroon, 2019 champions Nigeria, finalists Senegal, third-placed finishers Mali as well as the fourth semi-finalists Mozambique have already been automatically qualified for the event.

The 27th edition of the event will take place from September 17, 2021, to September 26, 2021.

